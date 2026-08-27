Nearly 100 killed, 133 Indians missing in Nepal flash floods

Disaster devastates towns & villages, washes away critical bridges

Kathmandu: Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the Parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8:37 am (local time) and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst which triggered the floods.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said.

The massive flood entered the Trishuli river through the Bhote Koshi in Timure, a border-town in Rasuwa district, due to the rockslide and swelling of the Lhende river situated along the Nepal-Tibet border, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.

It then spread along the river course to other districts like Nuwakot, Chitawan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East, covering areas ranging from around 70 km to nearly 200 km from capital Kathmandu.

At least 133 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 500 persons missing, officials said.

At least 50 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation based out of India, said 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre were missing.

The Nepal government said 95 bodies were recovered and around 500 were missing, while China’s state-run CGTN news channel said three people were dead and 265 were missing on the Chinese side of the border.

Videos from the affected areas showed a powerful surge of muddy water, rocks and debris sweeping through the border region, with people seen fleeing as the torrent moved towards buildings and vehicles.

In one clip, a four-storey structure could be seen being swept away by the raging waters, while another showed a car floating in fast-moving floodwaters in Rasuwa. Another video clip showed a long bridge broken into two by the sheer force of water.

Other video clips showed bridges being pounded by powerful currents before collapsing and being swept away.

In Dhading district, a video showed floodwaters striking a bridge before the structure collapsed and was carried away.

Another video showed muddy water rapidly engulfing a bridge and sweeping it away in about 30 seconds.

Around 100 people have been rescued from different parts of the affected areas, officials said. Of them, 30 are undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation. New Delhi has already sent the first tranche of relief supplies to the neighbouring nation.

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

The embassy has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of the government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal, it said in another post on X, adding rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Nepal government.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar numbers, including the toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445 for help.

In Beijing, the embassy of India also issued a helpline number 0086 185 1428 4905, which can also be contacted through WhatsApp.

“There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office,” said Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, adding that 495 people have returned safely.

The Nepal government later said the entire staff of that particular immigration centre are out of contact.

Thirty-seven missing tourists are from Thanjavur, authorities in Tamil Nadu said.

Several other Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Kerala issued helpline numbers as well, fearing their residents could be among the stranded ones in Nepal.

Other than the Indians and NRIs, the remaining missing tourists were from more than two dozen countries including the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.