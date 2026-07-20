Rahul, Kharge write to Modi seeking Ayodhya Temple donation probe

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an “independent” probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, saying lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith are feeling “betrayed by the theft”. The Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha said the prime minister’s “silence” on the issue was unacceptable and urged him to ensure accountability and restitution.

“The credibility of your government now depends on your actions,” Gandhi said on social media.

“Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft,” Kharge said in a post on X on Sunday, while posting the letter dated July 18.

Gandhi also shared on X the letter to the prime minister, saying, “Prime Minister Ji, crores of devotees have offered their hard-earned money with faith at Shri Ram Mandir – the theft of donations there is no longer hidden from anyone. Every member of the trust was selected by your government. Your silence on this donation theft is unacceptable.”

“Conduct an independent investigation immediately, make the full accounting public, and bring the culprits to the dock of law. The credibility of your government now depends on your actions,” the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

The alleged theft of donations offered at the Ram temple surfaced in the first week of June and has so far led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of two senior functionaries from the Ram temple trust.

On June 25, police registered an FIR in the case on a complaint by the Trust.

In their letter, both Gandhi and Kharge told the prime minister that he announced the Trust’s formation in Parliament on the Supreme Court’s directions, but its members were solely appointed by his government.

It is public knowledge that the Trust’s members are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates, the Congress leaders said, adding the Trust’s former general secretary was also his close associate.

“Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution. We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, silver,” they said.

They also demanded that the findings and the Trust’s accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised.