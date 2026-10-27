Rajnath outlines roadmap for defence self-reliance

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India’s bid to achieve ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence is entering the “second phase” as he called on all associated stakeholders to develop top-end and state-of-the-art technologies in the sector.

In his address at the plenary session of the Indian Navy’s annual seminar Swavlamban 2026 here, Singh underlined the need to indigenously manufacture products that are “cost-effective, operationally superior and globally competitive”.

While calling for ‘Aatmanirbharta 2.0’ in the defence sector, Singh emphasised on strengthening research & development (R&D), building resilient supply chains to cut import dependence and achieving technological superiority, thus contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Highlighting the significant strides made by the country towards aatmanirbharta in defence over the last decade, Singh asserted that the progress achieved so far has created a “strong foundation” for the next phase, which must focus on advanced technologies and objectives.

He emphasised the need to build on the gains of the first phase of self-reliance, and said defence innovators with futuristic vision and scientific discipline would play the role of “impact players” in pursuing more challenging technological goals in the next phase.

The Navy is hosting the fifth edition of its flagship seminar at the Manekshaw Centre here on October 26 and 27. Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth and Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were also present on the dais.

Singh said supply chain management is not just a technical issue, but a strategic imperative directly linked to the national security. He called for a dynamic roadmap that sets clear timelines for achieving self-reliance in each item, identifies the technologies to be developed and the industries that will drive their innovation, and outlines the resources required to achieve these objectives.

Massive Rs 2.12 lakh cr military upgrade cleared

New Delhi: In a major defence acquisition push, India on Monday cleared procurement of a range of military platforms and weapon systems, including light multi-role helicopters, long-range Kamikaze drones and radars, at a cost of Rs 2.12 lakh crore to boost the combat prowess of the defence forces.

The procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the Defence Ministry’s highest decision-making body on military procurement. It was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or in-principle administrative approval to various capital acquisition proposals of an estimated cost of about Rs 2,12,000 crore, the Defence Ministry said.

For the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of high mobility vehicles (HMVs), self-propelled tracked gun system, gun shot response system (GSRS), light multi-role helicopters (LMRH), very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) and counter unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), it said.

The DAC also cleared the acquisition of other unmanned aerial system, surveillance aerial vehicles, integrated surveillance and strike system and long-range Kamikaze drone system for the Army.

While the HMVs are expected to enhance operational capabilities, logistical support and mobility in challenging terrains, the self-propelled tracked gun system will provide mobility and firepower to mechanised formations. The GSRS will serve as a force multiplier, providing real-time situational awareness, the ministry said.