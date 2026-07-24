Senior BJP leader Joshi backs protesting students

PTI

New Delhi

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday came out in support of the students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak, saying their “anxieties and concerns” regarding the examination system are “genuine”.

Joshi also criticised the police crackdown on the protesting students that took place on Monday and called it “merciless”. He said such use of force shall alienate large sections of the Indian society from the national goal of Viksit Bharat.

The former BJP president demanded that concerns of the students must be handled with “empathy” and “a desire to find a lasting solution”.

“It is painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi,” Joshi said in a post on X. “It is very painful to see that even young girls were brutally mishandled,” he said.

“I fervently hope that this is not treated merely as a law-and-order issue to be tackled through the use of force,” the former Union minister said.