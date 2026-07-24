Flood alert for villages along Tillari, Chapora rivers

NT Reporter

Panaji

Following the overflowing of the Tillari dam after heavy rainfall in Dodamarg and Tillari catchment areas, authorities in the state have issued a flood alert for villages located along the Tillari and Chapora rivers.

According to officials, the continuous downpour has caused the dam’s water level to rise rapidly, thus prompting the controlled release of excess water into the river system. As a result, residents living along the riverbanks have been advised to remain vigilant, as water levels may increase significantly.

In Goa, low-lying areas in Sal and Menkurem villages of Bicholim taluka as well as Ibrampur and Halarn villages in Pernem taluka are likely to face inundation if the river levels continue to rise.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid venturing into riverbeds, besides staying away from flooded areas, and closely following official advisories. The village administrations have also been asked to alert the local residents and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life or property.

The Maharashtra administration has also issued an official alert, warning that villages situated along the Tillari and Chapora rivers could be affected if discharge from the dam increases further.