India finally win under Iyer

Sooryavanshi, Mayank star in 7-wicket victory over Zimbabwe

Harare: Wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an 18-ball half century in his first innings of substance in international cricket as an all-round India outplayed Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20 of the three match series here on Thursday.

Pacer Mayank Yadav made a successful return to international cricket as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125 for seven. India expectedly gunned down the target in 13.2 overs following a typical knock from Sooryavanshi (50 off 19) that included four boundaries and as many sixes.

It was also India’s first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer, who endured a run of six losses in his first assignment in Ireland and England.

Mayank struck with the very first ball of the match, having Brian Bennett caught behind after India successfully overturned the on-field decision on review.

Asked to bat, Zimbabwe slipped to 26 for three inside the Powerplay before captain Sikandar Raza’s dismissal further dented their hopes. Ryan Burl (26), Wessly Madhevere (38) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out) then added useful runs to help the hosts post 125 for seven, while Ravi Bishnoi returned tidy figures of 1/24.

In reply, Sooryavanshi announced himself in style, taking on Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani with fearless strokeplay. The 15-year-old, returning to the venue where he had struck a memorable 175 in the U-19 World Cup final earlier this year, raced to a 19-ball 50 before holing out immediately after the Powerplay. Ishan Kishan (35) and skipper Iyer (28 not out) then completed the chase without any alarm.