Shripad to represent India at energy meet

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik left for Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday to represent India at the 20th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers’ Meeting on October 8.

The meeting will bring together energy ministers and senior representatives from participating countries to discuss regional energy priorities, energy security, clean energy transition, resilience and sustainable development.

Naik will share India’s perspectives on building secure, resilient, affordable and sustainable energy futures for the region.

Naik has represented India at various international conferences, meetings and programmes since he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers in 2000 under then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He has participated in international forums and programmes in Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Europe, the US, Tokyo, London, Africa, Boston, China, the Netherlands, Indonesia, among other countries.