From Mopa to new Zuari bridge, CM lists Centre-backed projects

Mapusa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday called on BJP workers to work towards returning a double-engine government in Goa in 2027, while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party workers for the BJP-led government’s achievements.

Speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ and ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ in Mapusa, Sawant said Modi’s 25-year journey from Gujarat to serving India was marked by hardship and a “nation first” approach. He said the success of the BJP-led government over the past 15 years was due to the selfless efforts of party workers.

Sawant said the development journey started by former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in 2012 has reached new heights, with several major projects being undertaken with the support of the Centre led by Modi.

He listed initiatives under the Modi government, including 59 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 27 crore Jeevan Jyoti insurance policies, 58 crore Suraksha insurance policies, over four crore houses, Ayushman cards for 45 crore citizens, 10 crore Atal Pension accounts, 10 crore free Ujjwala cylinders, 12 crore toilets and tap water connections to 15 crore homes.

In Goa, Sawant said projects including Mopa International Airport, Atal Setu, new Zuari Bridge, Manohar Parrikar Bypass in Canacona, Super Specialty Hospital in Bambolim and Aguada Jail Museum were possible due to Centre’s support. Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade said Modi’s journey from an RSS pracharak to a world leader is a matter of pride. He claimed the Modi government had maintained a corruption-free image since 2014, curbed terrorism and Naxalism and enhanced India’s global standing.

Sawant later flagged off the Seva Jyoti Yatra, with BJP workers from North Goa participating.