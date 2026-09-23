Tourist couple on way to temple assaulted in Odisha; 3 arrested

PTI

Bhubaneswar

The police on Tuesday apprehended three persons on charges of assaulting and sexually harassing a young tourist couple on their way to Kapilash Temple in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, an official said.

Police registered a case and nabbed the accused persons, including two brothers in their late 30s and early 40s, taking cognisance of a video shared widely on social media.

The incident took place on September 18 on an isolated stretch of a road leading to the famous Shiva temple atop the lush green Kapilash hills.

The video purportedly showed some people intercepting the bike-borne couple and assaulting the man, with the woman screaming for help. PTI could not independently ascertain the veracity of the video.

“In connection with the video circulated on social media, an FIR has been registered at Gondia Police Station. An investigation is under way,” Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said.

He said that three middle-aged persons have been apprehended based on preliminary investigation. Further action will be taken after getting prima facie evidence against them, the officer said.

The police registered a case under various sections of the BNS for alleged sexual harassment, obscene act or song, and voluntarily causing hurt, besides the Information Technology Act.

According to the complainant, she and her friend were intercepted, abused and assaulted by the accused, who were drunk, when the couple was returning from the temple on September 18.

However, locals intervened, and the matter was sorted out. But the three men stopped them again later and made a video of the couple, according to the complainant.

The clip went viral the next day. When the complainant came to know about the video, she reported the matter to Choudwar Police Station on Monday.

“After the zero FIR was received at Gondia PS from Choudwar PS, a case has been registered and swift action taken,” the SP said.