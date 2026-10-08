We Will Do It: PM gives slogan for Viksit Bharat

‘Flags casteist divisions during elections as a major challenge’

New Delhi: Coining a slogan, ‘We Will Do It’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will become a developed nation by 2047, but flagged casteist divisions during elections as a major challenge.

Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ to mark a quarter-century as a head of government, Modi also highlighted his government’s achievements in different sectors and said what once seemed unimaginable has become possible.

“The dream we are seeing today in 2026 of a developed India will surely come true. There is no reason for India to stop now. A hundred years ago, we were even less than 40 crore; today, we are more than 140 crore. The 140 crore citizens together will build a developed India by 2047, and we certainly will. We Will Do It,” he said.

The Prime Minister, however, cautioned that political fragmentation for vote-bank gains remains one of the nation’s steepest hurdles, reminding citizens that when adversity strikes, it impacts every community and caste without discrimination.

“When a farmer’s field lacks water, does the problem affect only one caste? When there is no electricity, does darkness fall only on one community? The answer is no. If the problem belongs to everyone, the solution must be for everyone,” he said.

Modi said who would have thought that 25 crore people could rise out of poverty within a decade, yet India made it happen.

“That is why I believe in the strength and potential of 140 crore Indians. After 25 years of experience, I can say with confidence that we are witnessing India’s transformation right before our eyes,” he said.

“Viksit Bharat by 2047: We Will Do It. Top 3 Economy: We Will Do It. Self-reliant: We Will Do It. Global Manufacturing Hub: We Will Do It. Hosting the Olympics: We Will Do It. Step into space: We Will Do It. This energy, this enthusiasm, this confidence is extraordinary,” he said.

Referring to Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with flydubai who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight despite being stabbed, the Prime Minister said the world is talking about India’s pilot today and a day will come when the world will talk about made-in-India aircraft.

“These goals will be achieved through visionary policies and relentless hard work. India may have challenges, but we also have 140 crore solutions,” he said.

Modi has been serving continuously as head of government – first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as Prime Minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections – since October 7, 2001.

The Prime Minister said when he took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, he never imagined this milestone would come.

“Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as head of the government. I bow before the people of India for their trust in me. For me, people are God; hardworking BJP workers are my strength. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation’s people,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to all his colleagues of BJP, NDA and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy.

Modi said that in the last 25 years, so many elections were held and be it Assembly elections or parliamentary elections, the people always chose him for their service.

“Today, I also pay homage to India’s democracy and to India’s Constitution. Wherever I am today, whatever position I hold, the greatest contribution is of the people.

“For me, the people, the masses, are the very form of God. The trust of millions of Indians and the hard work of countless party workers have always been my greatest strength,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that when he looks back, he feels nothing but gratitude as he is grateful to every person and every experience that taught him something.