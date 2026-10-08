Rs 4.35 crore worth tourism promotion blitzkrieg in 9 cities

Agency to be selected to organise road shows

Panaji: The Tourism Department plans to spend Rs 4.35 crore on promotional road shows in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, with an estimated Rs 1.45 crore to be spent in each state.

The department has retendered the request for proposal (RFP) to select an agency to organise the road shows and advertising campaigns in key tourist source markets.

Separately, the Tourism Department plans to spend Rs 3.99 crore on the beautification and illumination of the surroundings of St Mathias Church and the Community Club House at Malar, Divar. Bids have been invited for the project.

The road shows are planned in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Gwalior, Indore and Bhopal. They will bring together travel trade professionals, tour operators, MICE organisers, media representatives, influencers and other stakeholders.

The campaign will include presentations, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, cultural showcases, display of publicity material and public-facing promotional activities at prominent locations in each city.

It will also include on-road promotions using a branded mini bus and a promotional van fitted with an LED screen to display Goa Tourism content, along with 3D illusion-style videos.

According to the department, promotional events held so far have sought to promote Goa as a destination for culture, heritage, cuisine, hinterland experiences, wellness, adventure, MICE, destination weddings and responsible tourism, in addition to its beaches.