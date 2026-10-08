Closed for 1.5 yrs, CCP plans to reopen Campal ground

Prolonged closure unreasonable: Mayor

Panaji: The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) plans to reopen the Campal football ground, which has remained locked for around one-and-a-half years, mayor Rohit Monserrate said after the corporation’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Monserrate said the prolonged closure of the ground was unreasonable, particularly when Panaji has limited recreational spaces for young people.

“We will have to take it. It has been locked for one-and-a-half years. Does not make sense. DMA (Directorate of municipal administration) has written to us, so the ground will be with CCP” the mayor said.

He said the corporation would have to consider maintenance requirements while ensuring that the public gets access to the football ground, jogging track and parking area. The development follows a request by Panaji MLA to the DMA seeking that the ground be handed over to the CCP. The mayor also raised concerns over bars operating until 5 am, particularly in the Sao Tome area.

He added that the CCP would introduce additional conditions while issuing trade licences to ensure greater discipline among establishments.

During the meeting, several councillors demanded that the proposed public-private partnership (PPP) tender for the Santa Monica Jetty terminal be kept on hold until consultations are held with citizens. CCP complimented and thanked the Revenue Minister and Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, for objecting to the privatization of the Captain of Ports jetty building.

Councillors also raised issues concerning street vendor licensing and hygiene, parking congestion and disruption caused by commercial events and exhibitions in the city. Responding to these, the mayor said that the CCP can think of restricting some private exhibitions but many are government-organised ones. He said he would look into the matter of disturbance to residents due to parking issue.

The need for speed-limit signage at appropriate locations was also discussed.

The council further discussed the approval of expenditure records before fresh allocations are made.

A proposal to repair and maintain Panaji’s mangrove boardwalk through the PPP mode remains under consideration. The mayor said the private company would bear the cost of repairs and maintenance and would be allowed to charge visitors a small fee.

“We are not spending a single rupee,” the mayor said. The proposal is yet to be finalised by the corporation.