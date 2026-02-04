You cannot play with citizens’ right to privacy, SC slams WhatsApp, Meta

PTI

New Delhi

In a stinging rebuke to global tech giants, the Supreme Court on Tuesday told Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp that they cannot “play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing” and alleged that they were creating a monopoly in the market and committing theft of private information of customers.

Decrying WhatsApp’s privacy policy, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi referred to “silent customers” who are unorganised, digitally dependent and unaware of the implications of data-sharing policies, and asserted, “We will not allow the rights of any citizen of this country to be damaged.”

The top court was hearing the appeals of the tech giants against a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore over the privacy policy.

Emphasising the constitutional right to privacy, the CJI cautioned the companies against treating Indian users’ data as a transferable commercial asset.

“What is the choice? You have a complete monopoly in the market, and you are saying I am giving a choice. It is either you walk out of WhatsApp policy or we will share the data,” the bench said.

On November 4, 2025, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside a section of a CCI order.

On November 4, 2025, NCLAT set aside a section of a CCI order that had banned the instant messaging app from sharing data with Meta Platforms for advertising purposes for five years, but retained a Rs 213-crore penalty on the social media platform.

Later, the NCLAT clarified that its order in the WhatsApp matter on privacy and consent safeguards also applies to user data collection and sharing for non-WhatsApp purposes, including non-advertising and advertising.

The top court said that it will pass an interim order on February 9 and ordered that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology be also made a party to the appeals of tech giants.

The bench is also seized of a cross-appeal by the CCI, which assailed the NCLAT ruling to the extent it allowed WhatsApp and Meta to continue sharing users’ data for advertising purposes.

During the hearing, the bench asserted that it would not permit the exploitation of personal data of users here under the guise of consent or market choice.

While agreeing to admit the appeals, the bench expressed grave concerns over WhatsApp’s data-sharing framework.

“We may hear the appeal on merits. In the meantime, we will not allow you to share even a single piece of information. If you can give an affidavit of your management with an undertaking, we will hear, or else we will dismiss. You were bought by Facebook, tomorrow Facebook will be bought by someone else and you will transfer the data,” the court said.

“You cannot play with the right of privacy of this country, let a clear message go on your WhatsApp. You are making a mockery of the constitutionalism of this country,” the CJI said.