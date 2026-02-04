LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mhadei conundrum

This is with reference to the State of the Environment Report 2025 published in your edition dated February 2, 2026. The general import of the report is that Goa will suffer irreparable damage if water from the Mhadei river is diverted to the Malaprabha basin. The report further avers that this diversion could result in decline in water flows in the Mandovi basin. Also, reduced flows could worsen water shortage during dry months. Nothing could be further from the actual situation, and it is clear that the report is not based on data but aims to fan existing prejudices and fears. Firstly, the quantum of water allocated by the Tribunal to Maharashtra and Karnataka for diversion is just 2.25 per cent of the total amount of water in the river. Let me explain. The total amount of water in the rivers is 188 tmc. Quantum allocated to Karnataka for diversion to the Malaprabha basin is 3.9 tmc and Maharashtra’s share is 1.33 tmc, that is, a total of 4.23 tmc which constitutes 2.25 per cent of the water in the river). My question is: how can the river dry when a meagre 2.25 per cent is diverted? Secondly, water can be diverted only during the monsoon months. How will this affect flow in the dry months? Crucial data present in the Tribunal report is deliberately omitted to justify an agitation that is based on a lie. The only report that stayed true to the data was the one authored by scientists at the National Institute of Oceanography and it was trolled by activists who refuse to accept that the Tribunal report is a victory for Goa.

Derek Almeida, Porvorim

In praise of Claudia

Recently I watched the Konkani film ‘Claudia’ at Maquinez Palace, Panaji. Director Rajendra Talak deserves high praise for delivering such a phenomenal movie, enhanced by its clear, high-quality print. The cast gave heartfelt performances that kept the audience engaged throughout. A special highlight was Mukesh Ghatwal, whose portrayal of Chris was outstanding. His acting, combined with his musical compositions and songs along with Sonia Shirsat added remarkable depth to the film. ‘Claudia’ is a perfect Konkani film worth celebrating. Talak has once again uplifted Konkani cinema after ‘O Maria’, keeping its spirit alive. It is vital that Goans continue to support such films to preserve and promote our language and culture.

Jerry Fernandes, Saligao

False hopes on EPS-95

Almost every day there is ‘breaking news’ on social media platform announcing a big relief for EPS-95 pensioners of a minimum pension of Rs 7,500 plus dearness allowance, commencing January 2026. Earlier it was the year 2025, with all approvals of the central government and the Supreme Court. Surprisingly, nothing of this sort has materialised so far, and there is also no mention whatsoever in this year’s Budget. Eleven years have passed and pensioners are still subsisting on a pittance of a pension of Rs 1,000. It is time the government stepped in now with a public announcement about the sanctioned hike and date of implementation.

AF Nazareth, Alto Porvorim

Angel of humanity

Uttarakhand – the erstwhile land of peace – is fast becoming a laboratory of Hindutva like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam. Every other day, Muslims are being pushed to the wall over their diet, business, livelihood or mode of prayer. In such an environment, Deepak Kumar came across as an ‘angel of humanity’ who showed courage enough to confront Bajrang Dal activists who were blackmailing the Kotdwar trader Mohammad Shoeb to either change the name of his store featuring the word ‘Baba’ or convert to Hinduism. Deepak expressed solidarity with the fellow human being of Islamic vintage by identifying himself as ‘Mohammad Deepak’, endangering his own life. Yet, far from honouring this beacon of light so as to highlight his magnanimity, liberalism, and secular humane values, a criminal case has been registered against Deepak on the allegation of ‘disturbing law and order’ when actually he was doing just the contrary – ensuring peaceful living and harmonious amicable coexistence!

Kajal Chatterjee, Kolkata

Menstruation woes

By delivering a landmark ruling that recognises right to menstrual hygiene and access to menstrual hygiene products as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, the Supreme Court has made an assertion that women deserve a dignified life. In addition, the apex court has directed the states to provide free biodegradable sanitary pads in schools and to set up menstrual hygiene corners with sufficient pads and innerware. The lack of knowledge about menstruation, financial constraints, inaccessibility to water and sanitary facilities and menstrual products cause serious health problems in women in India. The inability of schoolgirls to deal with menstruation leads to absenteeism and school dropout. The myth of ‘impurity’, menstruation taboos and the stigma associated with it must be rooted out from society. Only through education the general perspective on menstruation can be changed.

Venu GS, Kollam