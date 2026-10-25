Discrimination

Translated short Konkani story: Bhed-Bhav

Originally published in the book: Jhelo (1985)

Author: Tomazinho Cardozo

Translator: Agnelo Pires

The chaotic clamor at the only market bookstore was unusual. Students had gathered in large numbers and were struggling to buy the newspapers. Some students could be heard saying ‘give a copy and one to my friend.’ Why such a sudden rush to buy the newspapers? In fact, SSC final exam results were declared today.

The atmosphere was filled with bittersweet moments. While Some students had the blues, some were seen grinning from ear to ear looking at their results. Guru was one among those who was in the seventh heaven. He had secured a distinction. His friends were congratulating him and patting his back because he was the only student to secure distinction from his school.

Who was this brainy boy named Guru, who could achieve distinction? Though he was born in a marginalized schedule caste ‘Mahar’ family, the light of his astute intelligence had made him stand out among all the other students. There were many other Mahar families living in his village. But there was a sky and earth difference between the children of those families and Guru.

There were a couple of schools in his village. He had seen children of other castes going to those schools. Upon seeing those children, he was seized by a powerful urge to follow their example. He also thought to join them. When he told his parents that he wanted to experience school just like kids his age, they got him enrolled in one of the government schools. He was studious and very clever. He passed every exam in flying colors. This achievement coupled with his schedule caste background helped him get government scholarships every year.

Dr. Roque Silveira was a popular political figure in Guru’s village. He strongly believed in elitism. He had a Jekyll and Hyde personality. His behavior in the society was so calculated that he didn’t want his voters to label him as the one who advocate condescension. His mind always wore gowns of superiority complex because majority of the people in his village were from the schedule caste community.

Dr. Roque knew that he was a master of deception. His flowery speeches during elections could spellbind the voters when he used to say, “We are all children of the same God. My principles are not based on communal politics. I don’t believe in caste or creed. For me every voter is my own family member. I am here for their development and upliftment.”

And his voters believed him.

As Dr. Roque was a shrewd politician, he wanted to bank on Guru’s influence on his community and his smartness. He had kept him in the circle of his friendship. Guru visited him whenever there was an opportunity. Dr Roque had two children, Felix and Monica. Felix was studying first year science and Monica had passed out in her SSC exams together with Guru. As Guru was a frequent visitor to their home, Felix and Monica had become good friends with him. They were happy to be in the company of a smart boy like him. They wanted him to join the University to study further and bring name and fame not only to his family but to his village as well.

Having passed the SSC exams, the million-dollar question before Guru, was whether to find a job to support his poor family or continue studying.

Guru’s instincts told him that getting Government scholarships would be a smooth sailing on two counts. Firstly because of his schedule caste status and secondly his excellence in studies. Unaware of which stream to follow, Guru decided to follow in the steps of his friend Felix. He was like light in darkness to him. Dr. Roque extended a helping hand to Guru to get admission in the science stream.

Days, months and years ticked away before Felix got admissions for MBBS. Guru also followed the same path. Academically Guru surpassed all expectations every year. Felix on the other hand was culturally shining amongall the students. Unlike his father Felix was a cut from a different cloth. He despised anyone who discriminated people on the basis of caste, creed, religion or wealth. He never hesitated to air hisviews on nondiscrimination openly.

One after the other, so to say, Felix and Guru both became doctors and got employed in the same Government hospital, in the town close to their village. With her M.A. degree Monica got the job of a teacher in a private school. And Dr. Roque Silveira got a landslide victory in the Assembly election held that year. Guru’s efforts of canvassing for him had paid off.

Guru and Felix were bosom friends like two peas in a pod. Being thick as thieves they knew each other inside out. With thoughts comparable to the rays of the sun and service like a burning candle, Felix was like a lighthouse to Guru.

One day Guru said to him, “Felix I have a serious question to ask. It should not come in the way of our friendship. If you feel bad about it then we must end that here and now without harming our friendship.”

Felix was taken aback by surprise. “Guru, what bad could come from your mouth? I am sure what you want to ask is not serious but the way you put it makes itself serious. Anyways feel free to ask anything you wish.”

Guru continued, “Felix, it is my ardent wish to marry your sister, Monica.”

Felix was caught off guard. Reading his silence Guru said again, “Felix, your honest answer will satisfy me. Yes or no, I will not let that break our everlasting cord of friendship.”

Felix answered calmly, “I believe a river always meets the sea water. I understand your feelings Guru. But I cannot answer for Monica. That decision must be hers. If she consents then I can assure you that I will not let any force on earth to come in your way.”

Felix was happy in a way because Guru’s decision had given him an opportunity to prove that he is against inequality in the society, that he does not believe in upper class and lower class and that discrimination existing in the society is all men made. Yet disturbing thoughts began gathering in his mind. Even if Monica agrees to marry Guru, will his daddy agree to their marriage? He knew his daddy was stone hearted.

Considering first things first, Felix took Monica aside when they were together at home and said, “Monica, Guru has seriously expressed his feeling to marry you. This may come to you as a surprise. It seems he always liked you but was afraid to express his feelings due to many reasons.Monica, as you are aware he is a Hindu and we are Catholics. Moreover, he is from a schedule caste family.But I will respect your decision.”

Monica was stuck between a rock and a hard place. Her immediate reaction was that her brother was teasing her. But in the heart of her heart, she knew that she also liked Guru. Though poor yet he was handsome, smart and a doctor by profession. Her one-sided love was slowly taking a different shape in a different way. Monica held her brother’s thoughts in high esteem. She was aware that Felix wanted her knot to be tied in bliss. When Monica spoke of the same wavelength in regards to Guru’s decision, Felix’s joy knew no bounds. Monica coyly said to him. “The sun brightens the day with its own light. But this doesn’t stop the moon from borrowing the light from the sun to brighten the night.”

Taking their father into confidence was like tempting the gods. Felix decided to pull the chestnut out of fire. No sooner did he begin to talk about Monica and Guru’s marriage, Dr. Roque began getting hot under the collar and went ballistic saying, “How on earth can you think something so absurd? And that two penny Mahar dreams of becoming my son-in -law? My foot! And you Felix, you are throwing your weight behind his decision of marrying Monica? You know our status in the society. We will be a talk of the town if we fall from grace. I will never let it happen.”

Felix knew that getting his father’s approval was like getting blood from a stone. Yet he said to his father, “Daddy, your thoughts are poorer and more degrading than Guru’s background. You try to convey robust messages of unity, brotherhood and upliftment of people from the lower strata of society but when it comes to putting it into practice you show your real color. Daddy, you finally proved all that glitters is not gold. I would prefer living in an atmosphere of equality than to suffocate between your four walls of discrimination.”

Dr. Roque proudly murmured behind him, “Really, modern generation doesn’t understand politics.”

The mission was unsuccessful which made Felix very uneasy and sad. He decided to move to a rented apartment close to the hospital in the town. He made his decision final.

( To be continued…)