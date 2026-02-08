Keeping up with tradition

With Carnival just around the corner, the state will witness the performances of traditional

‘khell-tiatr’ in various locations

J.P. PEREIRA

It began years ago as village entertainment during the days of carnival as ‘zomnivele khell’. In those days, a circle would be formed with some rope and support. Musicians sat on one end and the actors performed in the middle. The audience were happy to stand and watch.

Today, ‘khell tiatr’ has become full-fledged entertainment and now has a makeshift stage with sound system and curtains. To add to the attraction, professional singers are also roped in by some directors. But the essence is the same.

The sound of the trumpet with a unique drum roll still has a nice effect. Lovers of this entertainment and others out of sheer curiosity, rush to the makeshift venues to see a performance. Earlier, three stories were staged, each one running for about 45 minutes and consisting of a mix of tragedy, comedy, and music. But years back, there was a sudden shift. The three stories were combined into one play. This was pioneered by the late Rosario Rodrigues who called it the ‘non-stop show’. This concept was also entertaining, successful, and performed by many groups throughout the year. Many young directors began using this formula, some completing 100 shows of

their presentation.

This year too, many shows have been announced ahead of the Carnival festivities. While most will be staged between February 14 and 17, some will begin prior to this. Over the festival period, they will be performing non-stop, in many places as possible.

Besides being a form of good entertainment, the khell tiatr stage is also a nursery to tap raw talent. Many directors have gone on to introduce actors discovered on this stage to the professional tiatr stage.

Among these is Pascoal de Chicalim. The noted tiatr writer and director himself used to previously act in ‘khell’ presented by his friend Xavier de Maina. “I loved acting in these shows. You have to perform close to the audience and that’s how one loses fear. You become an accomplished actor and feel free to act on stage,” he shares. Till date, he makes it a point to watch as many ‘khell’ as possible. “I attend most of the shows and introduce three new faces in my tiatr, later. I have brought in Com. Joyel, Seezel, Sancia, Vishal Nogueiro and Effifanio Cabral besides others and even musicians

and lightsmen”, he says.

Some actors from the khell stage have even begun to present their own shows. For instance, Allwin Colaco who used to act for others now comes out with his own plays. “This is my third year and for the past two years after Carnival, I have been performing my shows in Vailankanni in Chennai. God willing, this show will also be staged there,” he says.

Some other tiatrists who have been performing professionally also explore the khell tiatr arena. Meena Goes and Jerson are two cases in point who are going to be performing for the second time. “Last year, we received plenty of encouragement from the audience. Our opening song especially was highly appreciated. For the first time the song was rendered by various artistes, in different tunes and the audience enjoyed it. We are trying to do the same this year,” says Meena.

This year, among the many khell tiatr that will be staged are also plays by Soares Boys Production, Eddy de Quepem who makes his khell tiatr debut, Xavier de Maina and

Anthony de Ambajim.