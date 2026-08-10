Basant, Shahnavaz win historic Worlds high, long jump medals

Eugene: Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnavaz Khan became the first Indians to win a medal each in high jump and long jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships, clinching a silver and a bronze in their respective events on a memorable day for the country here.

The 19-year-old Basant, the reigning Asian U20 champion, cleared a personal-best of 2.21m to win the silver in the men’s high jump, while Shahnavaz clinched the bronze in the men’s long jump event with a best effort of 7.84m.

All three high jump medallists cleared 2.21m, but their positions were decided on countback after they failed to clear 2.24m. Algeria’s Younes Ayachi won gold, while Great Britain’s Otis Poole took bronze.

Shahnavaz produced his best effort in his third attempt. Italy’s Daniele Inzoli won gold with 7.97m, while Australia’s Mason McGroder took silver with 7.96m. Jithin Arjunan finished eighth with 7.59m.

India’s medal tally rose to three after Ashish Yadav had won silver in the men’s javelin throw. The women’s 4x400m relay team also reached the final after clocking 3:39.53 in its heat.

Nitin Gupta finished sixth in the men’s 5000m race walk, while India’s women’s 4x100m and men’s 4x400m relay teams failed to advance.