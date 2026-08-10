TRAU FC sign off with victory

Buyamayum impresses with a brace in their 2-1 triumph over Indian Navy FT

Imphal: Afridi Buyamayum scored twice, including a spectacular second-half strike, as TRAU FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Indian Navy FT in their final Group D fixture of the Durand Cup here on Sunday.

Despite being dominated for large periods and facing relentless pressure from Indian Navy, who registered a staggering 26 attempts on goal, TRAU FC produced a clinical display in front of goal.

Buyamayum’s brace (16’ and 60’) and an inspired performance from goalkeeper Tajuddin helped the Manipur side hold on for all three points.

Buyamayum opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Indian Navy responded immediately after half-time through Khullakpam Zahir Khan (46’). However, Buyamayum restored TRAU’s advantage in the 60th minute with a stunning strike to put his side back in front.

The result saw TRAU FC finish second in Group D with four points from their three matches. Indian Navy also ended their group stage campaign with three points from three matches, with both sides bowing out before the quarter-finals.

The result also confirmed debutants FC Raengdai as Group D winners, securing their place in the quarter-finals.