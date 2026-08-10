Central Railways champs

Their women’s team beats Goa Guardians in final

Panaji: Central Railways defeated Goa Guardians 76-67 to clinch the women’s title at the Don Bosco Oratory Silver Jubilee Open Invitational Basketball Tournament powered by Goa Guardians in association with YMCA Panjim at the Don Bosco Oratory Indoor Stadium, Panjim, on Sunday.

Central Railways were led by Ishika, who produced a match-winning scoring performance with 25 points, while Ankita contributed 17 as the winners held off a determined challenge from the hosts.

Goa Guardians fought hard in the final, with Riya leading their scoring with an impressive 34 points. Lakshmi also made a significant contribution, adding 27 points, but the hosts could not overcome Central Railways.

The victory saw Central Railways walk away with the women’s championship after a competitive final.

Riya of Goa Guardians was adjudged the Women’s MVP for the tournament for her outstanding performances during the competition.

The six-day tournament featured women’s, men’s and Masters basketball and was held at the Don Bosco Oratory Indoor Stadium, Panjim.