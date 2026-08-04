Bumrah setback puts BCCI’s Centre of Excellence under scanner

New Delhi: A communication gap between the BCCI Centre of Excellence’s (CoE) sports science and medical team and the senior national selection committee has come under scrutiny after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

It is learnt that the selectors were initially led to believe Bumrah would be available for at least one Test before being informed that his injury was more serious than first assessed.

The issue prompted a virtual meeting on Monday between CoE officials, including head of cricket VVS Laxman, and selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar to discuss injury management of centrally contracted players.

The spotlight has also turned on the CoE’s sports science department, which has been functioning without a permanent head since Nitin Patel’s departure. Interim sports science head Dhananjay Kaushik is understood to be under focus over rehabilitation timelines and adherence to ‘Return to Play’ protocols.

The management of injuries to Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy has also raised questions. Harshit suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury after being declared fit, while Washington has battled repeated hamstring issues. It is also being examined whether changes to Nitish’s bowling workload contributed to his injury.

According to BCCI sources, concerns remain over whether players are being assessed accurately before returning to action.

The performance of India team physio Kamlesh Jain is also expected to come under review when the BCCI conducts its post-England performance assessment involving head coach Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman and board secretary Devajit Saikia.