Sports

Arsh, Saish excel in athletics

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Bambolim: Arsh Khan and Saish Sawant won medals for SS Dempo College of Commerce (Autonomous), Cujira, at the 57th Goa State Athletics Championship 2026, excelling in the U-20 category.

TY BBA student Arsh Khan clinched silver in the U-20 men’s long jump and bronze in the U-20 men’s triple jump. He also finished with a bronze medal as a member of the U-20 men’s 4x100m relay team.

FY B.Com student Saish Sawant added to the college’s medal tally by securing bronze in the U-20 men’s 400m event.

The performances brought laurels to SS Dempo College of Commerce at the state championship.

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