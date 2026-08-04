Don Bosco College Panaji reign supreme in women’s judo

VM Salgaocar Law College finish runner-up, Riyansha bags best judoka award

Peddem: Don Bosco College, Panaji, were crowned overall champions in the Goa University Inter-Collegiate Women’s Judo Championship 2026-27 at the SAG Multipurpose Hall, Peddem.

VM Salgaocar College of Law, Miramar, finished runners-up, while Rosary College of Commerce and Arts, Navelim, claimed third place.

Don Bosco’s Riyansha S. Naik was named Best Judoka after capturing the gold medal in the under-63kg category. The champions also celebrated gold medals from Tanishka N Shivolkar (under-48kg), while Kalpita Shriram

Naik added a silver in the same weight category to strengthen their overall tally.

Other gold medallists included Pallavi Dande (under-52kg), Jancica Swamy (under-57kg), Suhana Parwar (under-70kg), Priti Kalmankar (under-78kg) and Iram Irshad Khatri (+78kg).

Chief guest Santosh Patkar presented the prizes in the presence of judo coach Mir Dias and Goa University Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports Balachandra Jadar.