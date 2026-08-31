Dempo HSS clinch U-17 Subroto title

They edge past Damodar HSS Gudi-Paroda via penalties in final

Bambolim: Vasantrao Dempo Higher Secondary School, Cujira, were crowned state champions in the U-17 Boys Subroto Mukherjee Cup after edging Damodar Higher Secondary School, Gudi-Paroda, 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw at Atal Stadium on National Sports Day.

Damodar made a flying start as Bryson Dias struck in the sixth minute before Armstrong Fernandes doubled their advantage three minutes later. Dempo hit back through Vedansh Upadhyay (16th) and Ashish Kunkolkar (24th) to level before the break.

Atharva Rane put Dempo ahead in the 35th minute, but Dias restored parity four minutes later to force the tie-breaker.

Bhavesh Shirodkar, Rane, Musabh Shaikh and Crizman Correia converted for Dempo, while only Alvaro Costa and Dias found the net for Damodar.

The victory sends Dempo HSS to the national-level tournament.