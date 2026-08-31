DBSA secure girls’ basketball title

Eva stars as Fatorda side outplays St Mary’s HS Mapusa in final

Panaji: Don Bosco Sports Academy, Fatorda recovered from an early deficit to beat St. Mary’s Girls High School, Mapusa 23-15 and lift the girls’ title at the Group Priority State Sub Junior Basketball Championship 2026 at Don Bosco Oratory, Panjim.

St. Mary’s made the stronger start, taking an 8-6 lead after the opening quarter. DBSA responded emphatically in the second, shutting out their opponents 8-0 to move ahead.

The Fatorda side maintained the momentum with a 5-2 third quarter before St. Mary’s edged the final period 5-4, but DBSA had done enough to secure the title.

Eva Mascarenhas top-scored for DBSA with 12 points, while Jaezel Barreto added seven. Ancila Fernandes led St. Mary’s with seven points and Aneley Lobo contributed four.

Mascarenhas was named the Girls’ Final MVP.

The championship was organised by Aliens Basketeers in association with the Goa Basketball Association.