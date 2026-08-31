India Colts take on Syria

Gawali’s men eye winning start in AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers

Tashkent: India will begin their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifying campaign against Syria at the Do’stlik Stadium here on Monday.

India are in Group B alongside hosts Uzbekistan and Bangladesh, with only the group winners and seven best runners-up across the eight groups advancing to the Asian Cup.

India are aiming to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2006. They came close in the previous edition, missing out on goal difference among the best runners-up.

The Blue Colts have prepared through an extended camp and played four international friendlies in August, defeating Singapore 3-0 and 1-0, drawing 0-0 with Yemen before winning the second game 1-0.

“The first match is always important, especially in a qualifying competition. We have prepared well, and the players are focused,” head coach Mahesh Gawali said.

India arrived in Tashkent on August 27 and have held two training sessions ahead of Sunday’s final practice.

Syria have qualified for the last two AFC U20 Asian Cups and won the AFC U19 Championship in 1994.

India have lost both their previous competitive meetings against Syria, going down 0-1 in 1996 and 1-2 in 2004.