Ayansh–Michael, Amaira–Komal reach finals

Panaji: Ayansh Sanke–Michael Ryan Mare and Pratik P Naik Borkar–Varun Sahakari advanced to the Boys’ U-13 doubles final at the Sunlite State Badminton Ranking Tournament 2026 at Indoor Stadium, Campal.

Fourth seeds Ayansh–Michael beat Rajveer Patil–Viaan Redkar 16-14, 15-12, while Pratik–Varun upset second seeds Mihir Chafadkar–Vedh Lotliker 14-16, 15-12, 17-15.

In Girls’ U-13, third seeds Amaira Dhumatker–Komal Kothari defeated Aditi Dhargalkar–Kanika Pai Vernekar 15-7, 15-5. Anvitha Poojari–Ashbah Tahasildar overcame second seeds Nishka Gauns Dessai–Tirtha Shetkar 15-13, 15-9.

The U-11 finals will feature Mahipal Sinh Parmar–Priyansh Sawant Dessai against Aariketh Chari–Venanzio Fernandes in the boys’ section, while Saachi Sinai Kenkre–Yashika Koneru and Oorvi Khyalia–Samaira Velip will contest the girls’ final.

The tournament is organised by Sunlite Sports and Cultural Club in association with the Goa Badminton Association.