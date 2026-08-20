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East Bengal FC enter final

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They edge out SC Delhi 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw

Kolkata: East Bengal edged past SC Delhi 5-3 after a goalless regulation-time stalemate and reach the Durand Cup final. Eyeing a record-equalling 17th title, East Bengal will face the winners of Thursday’s second semifinal between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and defending champions NorthEast United FC in Sunday’s summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal were flawless from the spot, converting all five attempts.

Anwar Ali opened the shootout while Rohit Danu and Lalchungnunga picked out the top-right corner to put East Bengal 3-1 ahead.

SC Delhi kept themselves alive through Rodriguinho and Duvan, but Chris Ikonomidis converted East Bengal’s fourth to make it 4-2. Rashid then struck the decisive kick to complete EBFC’s 5-3 shootout win.

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