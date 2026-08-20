Sindhu, Ayush reach last-16

Sen suffers shock exit; Satwik-Chirag get walkover

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and fast-rising Ayush Shetty progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday, while Lakshya Sen suffered a shock second-round defeat to USA’s Garret Tan.

Sindhu, seeded ninth and chasing a record sixth world championships medal, defeated Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 21-16 21-17 to set up a last-16 clash against third seed Wang Zhi Yi of China.

Ayush continued his impressive run with a dominant 21-8 21-10 win over Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama and will next face Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan.

Sen, the 2021 bronze medallist, squandered a game lead before losing 21-19 19-21 17-21 to Tan in a 69-minute battle.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced without hitting a shot after Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle withdrew following Dunn’s ankle injury.