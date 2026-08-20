SUTHAR THE STAR

India ride his ten-for to beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle Test

Galle: India rode Manav Suthar’s sensational 10-wicket match haul to beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test here on Wednesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and marking their 600th Test with a memorable victory.

Chasing 372, Sri Lanka resumed the final day at 84 for four but delayed the inevitable through a stubborn 95-run stand between Sonal Dinusha (84) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59).

The hosts reached 175 for six at lunch and moved to 199 for six after the break before Suthar returned to rip through the lower order.

The 24-year-old left-arm spinner removed Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara in the space of six balls to reduce Sri Lanka to 199 for nine before bowling Keshara Nuwantha to finish with 6/55.

Suthar, who had taken four wickets in the first innings, completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in only his second Test. His match figures of 10/131 made him the standout performer as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206.

Ravindra Jadeja also impressed on the final day, removing de Silva, while Prasidh Krishna dismissed Niroshan Dickwella.

India’s victory at the traditionally spin-friendly Galle venue will provide a significant boost after their recent struggles on similar surfaces against New Zealand and South Africa at home. The second Test begins at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on August 23.