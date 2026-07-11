GFA to form players association

Panaji: The Goa Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee has resolved to invite applications from eligible players for the constitution and formal formation of the GFA Players Association, a move aimed at providing footballers with a recognised platform to represent their collective interests and contribute to the development of the game in the State.

The association said detailed guidelines regarding eligibility criteria, the application process and timelines will be communicated to stakeholders in due course.

Former India international Maymol Rocky, along with GFA Executive members Sanjiv Nagvenkar and Cosme Oliveira, has been entrusted with facilitating the formation of the Players Association.

“Players have always been the most important stakeholders in Goan football and we hope to create the GFA Players Association as soon as possible,” GFA president Caitano said.

The Executive Committee also resolved to implement the new All India Football Federation Constitution within the GFA by October 2026. The association will circulate the draft amended Constitution to its members before convening a Special General Meeting to adopt the necessary amendments. The process is expected to be completed by October 20, subject to the formation of the Players’ Body.

“We hope to be the first State Association in India to amend its Constitution in line with the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act and the AIFF Constitution,” Caitano said.