Goa leave Bihar reeling

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa were on the verge of securing a substantial first-innings lead after a late batting collapse left Bihar reeling at 194 for nine, still trailing by 101 runs on the second day of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy Elite Under-23 encounter.

Replying to Goa’s first-innings total of 295, Bihar were comfortably placed at 185 for four before losing five wickets for just nine runs to surrender their advantage. Prithvi Raj anchored the hosts’ innings with a fighting 90, but his dismissal, stumped by Jivankumar off Anuj Yadav, sparked a collapse that firmly shifted the momentum in Goa’s favour.

Anuj was the pick of the Goa bowlers with figures of four for 53, while Deep (3/24) and Vinayak (2/39) provided support.

Earlier, resuming at their overnight score of 217 for five, Goa added 78 runs before being dismissed in 111.5 overs. Dishank Misquin departed without adding to his overnight 62

Bihar will resume the 3rd day with Ayush unbeaten on 41 and just one wicket remaining.