Ambelim clinch Anil Kamat Cup

NT Reporter

Navelim

Ambelim Sports Club clinched the 2nd Anil Kamat Memorial Trophy after defeating United Boys of Ambaulim 1-0 in the final on October 19.

After a goalless first half, Asfin Pinto broke the deadlock in the second period, scoring the decisive goal to secure the title for Ambelim.

Pinto also received the First Scorer of the Final award, while teammates Rayan Pinto and Ozen Silva were adjudged Best Defender and Best Goalkeeper respectively.

Despite the defeat, United Boys of Ambaulim claimed two individual honours, with Visiton Fernandes named Best Forward and Sowell Fernandes Best Midfielder. Om Raikar of CRC Chinchinim was adjudged Player of the Tournament.

Lector Mascarenhas was the chief guest and presented the winners’ trophy to Ambelim, while Avertano Furtado handed over the runners-up trophy.