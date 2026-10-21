Goa go down to Uttar Pradesh

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa suffered a 68-run defeat against Uttar Pradesh despite a fighting 72 from Suyash Prabhudessai and an impressive 10-wicket match haul by Yash Kasvankar in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A encounter.

Chasing a target of 236, Goa were bowled out for 167 in 46 overs after losing their last five wickets for just 14 runs.

The visitors made a steady start to reach 64 for one before losing wickets at regular intervals. Suyash kept Goa in contention with a gritty 72, while Darshan Misal contributed 28 as the visitors reached 153 for five. However, Goa’s hopes of pulling off a victory faded as Uttar Pradesh struck in quick succession to wrap up the innings. Kartik Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of five for 37, while Vansh Chaudhary claimed three for 33. Earlier, resuming their second innings at 102 for four, Uttar Pradesh were dismissed for 197, with Aryan Juyal scoring 74. Goa had reduced the hosts to 151 for nine, but a 46-run last-wicket partnership between Yash Dayal (36 off 14 balls) and Aradhya Yadav (13 not out) frustrated the visitors.

Kasvankar claimed five for 69 in the second innings to finish with match figures of 10 for 155, but his efforts went

in vain.