Chiki fires Gaurs past Fortis FC

Agencies

Hawally

Chiki struck an 85th-minute winner as FC Goa overcame a spirited Fortis FC fightback to secure a 2-1 victory in their AFC Challenge League 2026-27 Group C encounter here on Tuesday.

Having lost their opening fixture, Goa made an aggressive start and took the lead in the sixth minute when Udanta Singh’s cross found Jorge Ortiz, whose header deflected off Ananta Tamang into the net.

Ortiz continued to trouble the Fortis defence, forcing goalkeeper Sujan Perera into a save, while Sandesh Jhingan fired narrowly wide from the ensuing corner.

The Bangladesh side threatened before the interval, but Goa goalkeeper Lara Sharma denied Pa Omar Babou’s long-range effort.

Goa pressed for a second after the restart, only for Perera to deny Jhingan and later keep out Malsawmsanga KC’s long-range attempt.

Fortis equalised in the 78th minute when Stephen Chukwude released Rafayel Tudu, who shrugged off his marker before slotting past Sharma.

However, Goa responded seven minutes later as Francisco Feuillassier surged through the middle and slipped a pass to Chiki, who lifted his finish over Perera into the top-left corner. Fortis’ Essa Jallow was sent off in added time after receiving a second yellow card for fouling Udanta. Goa next face Kuwait’s Qadsia SC on Friday.