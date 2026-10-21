Assembly elections: CM saysBJP-MGP talks at early stage

NT Reporter

Panaji/Ponda

Discussions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) over a possible alliance for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections are at a preliminary stage, with the final decision resting with the central leadership, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 46th anniversary celebrations of the Kadamba Transport Corporation, Sawant said initial discussions have begun between the two parties on the possibility of continuing their alliance in the next Assembly elections.

“Preliminary-level discussions have started,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the subsequent process and final decision would be taken at the level of the central leadership.

He expressed confidence that the BJP-MGP alliance would contest the 2027 Assembly elections and secure a comfortable majority.

MGP leader Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said the party would discuss its alliance after its annual general meeting (AGM), dismissing news reports that a final decision had already

been taken.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a primary sub-health centre at Gaunem, Dhavalikar said the party had held its working committee meeting, followed by a party meeting, and would hold its AGM before taking up the alliance issue in detail.

He said the party would consider the views and sentiments of its workers before arriving at a decision.

Discussions on the alliance would involve senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national organisational general secretary BL Santhosh, he said.

Dhavalikar said news reports suggesting that the MGP had already decided on its alliance were premature. While discussions on the issue might be taking place, the party had not announced its final stand, he said.

He said the MGP would honour the principles and commitments associated with the alliance while protecting the interests of its workers and supporters.

Recalling the party’s political journey since 1978, the MGP leader spoke about changes in its electoral fortunes over the years and acknowledged the contributions of leaders and workers who had joined the party at different stages.