Goa lose grip against UP

They bundled out for 164 in first-innings; hosts extend lead to 140 at stumps

Panaji: Goa missed the opportunity to take a first-innings lead, folding for 164 before Uttar Pradesh reached 102 for four in their second innings on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite clash at Green Park Stadium on Monday.

Resuming at 43 without loss, Goa’s promising start faded as wickets fell at regular intervals. Shivendra Bhujbal top-scored with 44, while Yash Kasvankar contributed 36 and captain Abhinav Tejrana made 26. Goa were bowled out in 61.3 overs, conceding a 38-run first-innings lead after Uttar Pradesh had posted 202.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari led the hosts’ attack with five wickets for 45 runs. Vansh Chaudhary and Kartik Yadav claimed two wickets each, while Karan Sharma picked up one.

Uttar Pradesh suffered a disastrous start to their second innings, with Kasvankar dismissing Abhishek Goswami and Madhav Kaushik for ducks in the opening over. The hosts were in trouble, but captain Aryan Juyal and Karan Sharma steadied the innings with an 87-run partnership for the third wicket.

Juyal remained unbeaten on 60, while Sharma scored 31 before Darshan Misal broke the stand. Tejrana then removed nightwatchman Ansari for three to give Goa another breakthrough.

At stumps, Uttar Pradesh were 102 for four after 38 overs, with Juyal unbeaten alongside Kartik Yadav on one. The hosts’ overall lead stood at 140 runs, leaving Goa needing early wickets on the third day to prevent Uttar Pradesh from setting a challenging target.

Two days of play remain in the four-day contest, with Goa facing an uphill task after losing control of the match.