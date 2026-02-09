Goa women thrash Hyderabad

Purvaja (166*), Shreya (3/35) script their 51-run triumph

Ranchi: A scintillating century by Purvaja Verlekar anchored Goa to a convincing 51-run victory over Mighty Hyderabad in an Elite Group Women’s List-A match of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy at the JSCA Oval Ground at Ranchi, On Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Goa stumbled early with the loss of Harshita Yadav and Vinavi Gurav for ducks. Purvaja, however, displayed remarkable composure, crafting an unbeaten 166 off 152 balls, studded with 19 fours and two sixes.

She first rebuilt the innings with Tanisha Gaikwad, adding a crucial 35 runs to stabilize their innings. The defining partnership came with Poorva Bhaidkar, who contributed 37 runs, as the duo lifted Goa from a precarious start to a commanding position.

Late-order contributions from Athashree Shivarkar‘s modest 22 runs ensured Goa crossed the 290-run mark, setting a challenging target of 295 for Hyderabad.

Hyderabad began positively in their chase, with G Trisha (33) and Sandhya Gora half-century putting together a 72-run opening stand. Sandhya anchored the innings, but the team lost momentum as wickets fell at the other end. Goa’s bowlers struck at key moments to break partnerships, with Shreya Parab emerging as the pick of Goa’s

attack, claiming 3 for 35 balls. Support came from Pooja Kalel, Tejashwini Duragad, and Purvaja herself,

who chipped in with timely breakthroughs claiming a wicket each.

Despite a late lower-order resistance, Hyderabad were bowled out for 243 in 46.5 overs, falling short of 51 runs.

Goa’s victory was built on strong partnerships, disciplined bowling from Shreya Parab, and Purvaja’s extraordinary innings.