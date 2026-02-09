England survive Nepal scare

Sam Curran holds nerve in last over to hand his side 4-run win

Mumbai: Two-time champions England survived a massive scare against a doughty Nepal in their Group C clash of the T20 World Cup, clinching a narrow four-run win in a tense finish to their tournament opener here on Sunday.

Nepal came within touching distance of creating history as they nearly upset one of the teams to beat in the competition, scoring 180/6 in reply to England’s 184/7.

Lokesh Bam (39 not out off 20 balls) kept Nepal in the hunt for an upset victory but could not finish the game in the final over after a heroic effort.

Needing 10 runs off the last over, Nepal couldn’t find a boundary as their inspired show with the bat ended in a narrow loss. Sam Curran nailed his yorkers relentlessly as all that Nepal could manage were five runs.

Nevertheless, more than 17,000 fans thronged the iconic Wankhede Stadium and witnessed Nepal punching far above their weight, with majority of them being from the Himalayan nation.

Skipper Rohit Paudel (39), Dipendra Singh Airee (39), Kushal Bhurtel (29) and Lokesh, who smashed four boundaries and two sixes in a late assault, fought valiantly but they could not take their side over the line.

Earlier, Jacob Bethell (55) and skipper Harry Brook (53) peeled off attacking fifties to power England to a formidable 184 for seven.

The young left-handed Bethell hit a rapid half-century — off 35 balls — with four sixes and as many fours, while skipper Brook got back among runs in his bid to change the narrative around him.

England made 45 runs in the final three overs with Will Jacks hammering four sixes and a four to make 39 not out off 18 balls.