Colva villagers call for officials to explain CZMP, Swadesh Darshan 2.0

Margao: An extraordinary gram sabha of Colva was convened on Sunday to discuss two key issues concerning the village — the proposed development plan under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme and the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) 2019. However, deliberations on the Swadesh Darshan plan were once again deferred due to the absence of government officials, while discussions on the CZMP proceeded, with another meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

On earlier occasions, villagers had urged the panchayat to seek an explanation of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 development plan from the concerned departments. On Sunday, gram sabha members reiterated their demand, calling upon the panchayat to ensure the presence of relevant officials to explain the project in detail.

A similar demand was raised during discussions on the draft CZMP 2019, as no officials were present to clarify the plan. Despite this, discussions were held among residents, panchayat members and local MLA Venzy Viegas, who attended the meeting.

Local resident Judith Almeida said that the draft CZMP was not yet a notified plan. “This plan is not notified. The BDO, without proper understanding, circulated it to all panchayats. We are fortunate to have access to it, but objections and suggestions can be formally submitted only after notification. The plan was first meant to go to state departments, whose inputs would then be sent to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM). Once notified, the public would get 60 days to submit suggestions, followed by a public hearing. We need government officials for proper ground-truthing and to prepare our own plan. The MLA cannot explain this to us,” she said.

Responding to the concerns, Viegas explained the status of Colva’s CZMP submissions. “Plans were prepared village-wise and sent. However, Colva’s plan was not submitted, though written objections from the village were forwarded. Our inputs have not been incorporated, which is reflected in the plans of other villages as well. My suggestion is to resubmit the plan that was prepared,” he said.

The MLA also urged residents to attend a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, to be held with the panchayat and government officials, to further discuss the matter. .