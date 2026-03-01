BJP won’t force projects on people, says Damu

NT Reporter

Margao

State BJP president Damodar Naik on Saturday said that projects opposed by the people would not be imposed on them.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Margao, Naik emphasised that the government exists for the people and that any project lacking public support would not be forced through.

“If the people of the state don’t want something, the BJP will not impose it. At the end of the day, development is meant for the people. But if they reject it, then the question arises whether it is the demand of a single individual or of the entire community. If it truly goes against the will of the people, it will not be pursued,” Naik said.

On the Mirabag protest, the BJP leader said, “The Chief Minister is aware of the situation, and at the right time, a right decision will be taken.”

Responding to a question on talks about a possible alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party, Naik said, “In BJP, we are not concerned with what is happening in the Opposition. Our organisation is focused on our work.”