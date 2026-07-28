Gyaneshwari, Muthupandi add silver touch

Bindyarani Devi bags bronze in women’s 58kg weightlifting event

Indian weightlifters Gyaneshwari Yadav and Raja Muthupandi produced impressive performances to bag a silver medal each in the women’s 53kg and men’s 65kg events respectively as the country’s strong showing on the weightlifting platform continued at the Commonwealth Games here.

Gyaneshwari was involved in a thrilling battle with Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih before settling for silver with a total lift of 199kg (88kg snatch + 111kg clean and jerk). Didih claimed gold with a Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record total of 206kg (93kg + 113kg), while repeatedly rewriting the record books in a gripping contest.

The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh was flawless in the snatch with three successful attempts before the clean and jerk turned into a dramatic duel. Gyaneshwari briefly held the Commonwealth Games record after lifting 107kg and later improved it to 111kg, only for Didih to respond with a title-clinching 113kg.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games debutant Muthupandi finished second in the men’s 65kg competition with an aggregate of 286kg after lifting 126kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk.

Malaysia’s Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin won gold with a Games record total of 299kg, while Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru claimed bronze with 282kg.

Meanwhile, Bindyarani Devi made a gritty fight but two unsuccessful clean and jerk attempts restricted her to bronze as Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade Lawal powered to a record-breaking gold in the women’s 58kg weightlifting event on Monday.

Bindyarani, who had won silver in the 55kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Games, finished with a total lift of 199kg (87kg snatch + 112kg clean and jerk) to secure the

third spot.It was the fifth medal in weightlifting for India.

OTHER RESULTS

Tejas makes 110m hurdles final

National record holder Tejas Shirse became the first Indian to qualify for the men’s 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth overall in the heats with a timing of 13.76 seconds

Gurindervir exits 100m in heats

National record-holder Gurindervir Singh crashed out of the men’s 100m in the heats on his Commonwealth Games debut, clocking 10.39 seconds to finish second in Heat 4. Overall 28th among 73 athletes, he missed the semifinals as only the fastest 17 advanced.

Protistha finishes

seventh in vault final

India’s Protistha Samanta finished seventh in the women’s vault final of the artistic gymnastics competition on Monday. The 22-year-old averaged 12.683 after scoring 12.700 and 12.666 in her two vaults. Canada’s Lia-Monica Fontaine won gold, while England’s Abigail Martin and Wales’ Abigail Roper took silver and bronze respectively