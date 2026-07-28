Mohammedan SC thump Baghpat FC

New Delhi: Mohammedan Sporting Club registered a commanding 4-0 victory over Baghpat FC in a match of the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangana.

Md Fardin Ali Molla opened the scoring in the 29th minute to hand Mohammedan a 1-0 lead at the break.

Substitute F. Lalremsanga doubled the advantage in the 73rd minute before Israfil Dewan added the third in the 80th. Lalremsanga struck again five minutes later to complete his brace and seal the win.

Baghpat FC failed to respond as Mohammedan completed a comfortable victory.