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Goa’s Kavita bags four medals in powerlifting

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Panaji: Goa’s Kavita Chati claimed four medals, including the overall silver, at the National Masters (Men & Women) Classic and Equipped Powerlifting C’ship.

Competing in the Masters 2 category in the 52kg weight class, Kavita added silver medals in the bench press and deadlift events and a bronze in the squat to finish with a tally of four medals for Goa.

Kavita, who trains under coach Tanuj Kinalkar at SAG Campal, represented the Goa Amateur Powerlifting Association at the championship organised by the Maharashtra State Powerlifting Association.

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