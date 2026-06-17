Maximum impact rescues Uruguay

Goan-origin forward nets late equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia

Goan-origin Maxi Araújo delivered a crucial late equaliser as Uruguay national football team began their FIFA World Cup 2026 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia national football team in Miami on Tuesday.

Araújo, whose family roots reportedly trace back to Loutolim in Goa, struck in the 80th minute after reacting quickest to a rebound inside the box, rescuing a point for Marcelo Bielsa’s side after Saudi Arabia had frustrated them for most of the evening.

Saudi Arabia took the lead in the 41st minute through Abdulelah Al Amri, who tapped home after Fernando Muslera parried an earlier header.

Uruguay controlled possession throughout and piled pressure after halftime, finishing with 28 shots and 67% possession. Their 22 second-half attempts equalled the highest total by any team in a single World Cup half since 1974.

Despite the onslaught, Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais produced a standout display, denying chances from Federico Viñas, Manuel Ugarte and Federico Valverde to preserve the draw. Araújo’s strike continued his impressive form for Uruguay, taking him to four direct goals.