Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet star in India’s 5-2 win against China

Jalandhar: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and striker Sukhjeet Singh scored a brace each as India defeated China 5-2 to register their second consecutive win at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday.

Sukhjeet (12th, 34th) scored two field goals, while Harmanpreet (27th, 31st) converted two penalty corners. Jugraj Singh (47th) also scored from a set piece for the hosts at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

Peng Yang (26th) and Chongcong Chen (36th) scored China’s goals, both from penalty corners.

After an impressive 13-0 win over Bangladesh in their opener, India started aggressively but had to wait until the 12th minute to take the lead through Sukhjeet, who expertly lobbed the goalkeeper after receiving Jugraj’s aerial pass.

China equalised through Peng’s drag-flick, but Harmanpreet restored India’s lead a minute later with a powerful low flick.

India stepped up the attack after the change of ends, with Harmanpreet converting another penalty corner before Sukhjeet scored his second following a fine aerial pass from the skipper.

Chen reduced the deficit through a penalty-corner variation, but Jugraj struck in the 47th minute to seal India’s victory.

India will next face Japan on Friday, while China take on South Korea.