India fall to Kazakhstan

They lose 5-4 on penalties after playing out 5-5 draw in regulation time

Baku: Victor Lalawmpuia scored four goals, but India’s U-15 men lost 5-4 on penalties to Kazakhstan after a thrilling 5-5 draw in the Tier C semi-final for positions 85 to 88 at the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026 on Thursday.

India fell 3-0 behind inside 10 minutes, with Alikhan Kuandyk scoring twice before Artur Abdusheyev added a third. Lalawmpuia sparked India’s comeback with goals in the 12th and 15th minutes, before R Lalremruatfela equalised in the 18th. Lalawmpuia completed his hat-trick just before half-time to put India 4-3 ahead.

Kuandyk restored parity in the 27th minute and Zhangir Serik put Kazakhstan ahead two minutes later. Lalawmpuia struck again in the 37th minute to force a shootout.

Both teams converted their first four penalties before Lalremruatfela hit the crossbar. Serik then missed for Kazakhstan, but Soumojit Sarkar’s effort was saved before Zhanseit Abuzhusip converted the decisive kick.

India will face Cuba in the 87th-place play-off on Friday.