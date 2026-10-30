Sports

Goa crumble to innings defeat

nt
nt

Vidarbha’s lead proves decisive as they fold for 195

Panaji: Goa suffered an innings and 27-run defeat against Vidarbha in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy 2026-27 clash at the Vidarbha CA Stadium, Jamtha.

Vidarbha took a 222-run first-innings lead after declaring at 442/8 in reply to Goa’s 220. Goa managed 195 in their second innings, with Manthan Khutkar top-scoring with 70 off 160 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries. Shivendra Bhujbal remained unbeaten on 45, but Harsh Dubey claimed 4/38 to seal the victory.

Goa’s first-innings resistance came from Yash Kasvankar (63 not out) and Darshan Misal (51), who added 104 runs for the seventh wicket. Nachiket Bhute took 5/48 for Vidarbha.

Dhruv Shorey led Vidarbha’s batting with 168, supported by Akshay’s unbeaten 63, Danish’s 56 and Ravi Samarth’s 53. Ruthvik claimed five wickets for Goa.

Share This Article
Previous Article Congress flags firefighting lapses across state
Next Article India fall to Kazakhstan

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -

You Might Also Like