Goa crumble to innings defeat

Vidarbha’s lead proves decisive as they fold for 195

Panaji: Goa suffered an innings and 27-run defeat against Vidarbha in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy 2026-27 clash at the Vidarbha CA Stadium, Jamtha.

Vidarbha took a 222-run first-innings lead after declaring at 442/8 in reply to Goa’s 220. Goa managed 195 in their second innings, with Manthan Khutkar top-scoring with 70 off 160 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries. Shivendra Bhujbal remained unbeaten on 45, but Harsh Dubey claimed 4/38 to seal the victory.

Goa’s first-innings resistance came from Yash Kasvankar (63 not out) and Darshan Misal (51), who added 104 runs for the seventh wicket. Nachiket Bhute took 5/48 for Vidarbha.

Dhruv Shorey led Vidarbha’s batting with 168, supported by Akshay’s unbeaten 63, Danish’s 56 and Ravi Samarth’s 53. Ruthvik claimed five wickets for Goa.