Head coach Samir calls for strong fan support

NT reporter

Ella

Dempo SC head coach Samir Naik has called on supporters to turn up in large numbers at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, as the club begins its Indian Football League 2026-27 campaign on Sunday, believing their backing could provide an added boost to his youthful squad.

“We always want to see our Dempo fans come out and support us. Having them behind us would be a huge boost as we look to achieve our goals,”

Naik said.

The coach also credited Dempo’s academy staff for preparing several youngsters who have graduated into the senior squad, pointing to the talent emerging from the Under-18 team and the Goa Pro

League setup.

“Credit goes to all the coaches who have worked with them. It makes my job easier because these boys understand the game better after graduating from our academy,” he said.

Several academy graduates have earned promotion to the senior side, giving Dempo a youthful look. While Naik has been encouraged by their commitment in training, he believes the team must show greater concentration during matches, particularly when it comes to winning games.

“Most of the squad is young, and the average age is around 21 or 22. We lack a little experience, but these boys are ready to

work,” he said.

Naik sees the current group as one capable of building something significant at the club. With the squad largely comprising local players from different villages, he believes the campaign offers them an important opportunity to establish themselves

at this level.

“We are just one step away from the ISL, and hopefully, if we start on the right note, we can achieve our goals. I can see the potential and talent in this squad, and I believe Dempo can dominate for years to come,” he said.

The coach also drew parallels with the young Dempo side he played in around 25 years ago, which developed into a formidable team over the following seasons.

“After four or five seasons, we became a team that was difficult to beat. I have a similar feeling about this group, and I trust every player in my team,” Naik signed off.