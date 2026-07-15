HEAVYWEIGHTS COLLIDE

Defending champions Argentina and England will renew one of football’s fiercest rivalries when they clash in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup second semifinal, with a place in the title decider at stake.

The fixture has produced some of the sport’s most unforgettable moments, from England’s 1966 quarterfinal triumph and Diego Maradona’s iconic “Hand of God” goal in 1986 to dramatic knockout meetings in 1998 and 2002. Yet Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has urged his players to treat the contest as just another step towards retaining the trophy.

Argentina have reached the last four the hard way. The South Americans survived extra-time scares against Cape Verde and Switzerland before staging a remarkable comeback from two goals down to edge Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16.

Much of Argentina’s hopes once again rest on Lionel Messi, whose eight goals have left him level with France’s Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

England’s route has been equally demanding. Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Mexico despite playing with 10 men before defeating Norway 2-1 after extra time to book a semifinal berth.

Captain Harry Kane remains England’s attacking focal point, while Jude Bellingham has emerged as the side’s driving force with four knockout-stage goals. Tuchel, however, believes his team can still raise its level despite navigating difficult conditions and tight contests.

With both teams repeatedly finding ways to survive under pressure, another absorbing chapter awaits in a rivalry defined as much by history as by high-stakes football.