India hunt series win

Kuldeep, Jaiswal eye playing XI in 2nd ODI against Afghanistan

Lucknow: With the Indian team management keen on testing different combinations ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup, it remains to be seen whether Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal get into the playing XI in the second ODI against Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after their comfortable win in the rain-curtailed opener. A win on Wednesday will give them an unassailable lead.

But India’s focus, however, extends beyond immediate results.

With two dozen ODI matches scheduled before the World Cup, the team management has made it clear that the ongoing series is an opportunity to test different combinations and assess players in various roles.

“For this series, it’s all about trying different combinations and seeing what really works for us. We don’t play that many ODIs anymore – leading up to the World Cup, so it’s all about trying different combinations and seeing what our strengths are,” skipper Shubman Gill had said ahead of the opener.

In that context, Kuldeep’s place in the pecking order has come under scrutiny in recent months. The left-arm wrist spinner featured regularly during the home series against South Africa and New Zealand but has since endured a dip in form.A modest IPL season was followed by an underwhelming outing in the one-off Test, where he struggled for rhythm. He also missed selection in India’s recent T20I squads for the Ireland and England tours as well as the Asian Games.

But ODIs remain the 31-year-old’s strongest format and the team management could consider bringing him in. Kuldeep taking wickets in the middle overs makes India’s job a lot easier. Head coach Gautam Gambhir prefers multi-dimensional cricketers, not as much for their bowling, but their ability to chip in with the bat, making spin all-rounder Washington Sundar a certainty. Which means Harsh Dubey, who picked three wickets in the opener with his finger spin in his debut game, could make way for Kuldeep.

India’s bowling unit looked disciplined in the opener and another strong performance will further strengthen the hosts’ grip on the series. On the pace front another debutant Gurnoor Brar impressed and is likely to be given another game even as fellow rookie Prince Yadav waits for his turn.